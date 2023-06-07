Boulders Plow Bolts 6-3

June 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







PONOMA, NY - The Windy City Thunderbolts dropped their second game of a three game series Wednesday afternoon 6-3 against the New York Boulders at Clover Field.

Windy City (9-14) committed three errors in the ball game through the first two innings, surrending two unearned runs from RHP Taylor Sugg.

Sugg (1-1) threw six innings of work, allowing five runs and three unearned runs off ten hits while striking out four and issuing one walk in his fourth start for Windy City this season.

ThunderBolts' first-baseman Micah Yonamine hit a toweting two-run home run to right field for a 2-0 Bolts' lead in the top of the second inning.

New York (13-9) knotted the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning on a double-play botched ground ball from shortstop Jake Boone. `

The Boulders tacked on a run in the bottom of the third inning off an RBI single by Chris Kwitzer, leading 3-2 through four innings of play.

Boulders center-fielder Pat Kivelhan crushed his fifth home run of the season into right center field, accelerating the Boulders lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. New York tacked on another run stemming from two straight hits following the dinger by Kivelhan and a double-play ball by Gabriel Garcia accumulating to a 5-2 New York lead.

Aaron Dona relieved Baez in the top of the fifth inning for New York. Dona (2-0) tossed four innings, allowing one earned run over three hits while striking out ten ThunderBolts in relief for his second victory of the season.

Bolts center fielder Bren Spillane drove in Paul Coumoulos who reached base product of a bunt-single in the top of the seventh inning. Spillane and Yonaimne both went 2 for 4 in the game.

Kwitzer went 4 for 5 in the game for the Boulders including an RBI single for an insurance run and a 6-3 lead for New York heading into the top of the ninth inning.

Windy City looks to avoid their first sweep of the season for another 9:30 AM CT start against New York at Clover Field. Kenny Matthews (LHP 0-3, 6.83) vs TBA).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.