Otters Fall to ValleyCats in Wednesday Matinee

Evansville, Ind. - The Tri-City ValleyCats used 11 hits to defeat the Evansville Otters 8-0 Wednesday afternoon at Bosse Field.

A rainy day delayed Wednesday's planned 1pm start time for an hour and 20 minutes.

The Otters notched seven hits and loaded the bases in two separate innings but never managed to score. George Callil led the Evansville bats with two hits, including a double.

The ValleyCats scored in the first inning courtesy of three hits. They took a commanding lead with two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Evansville walked five batters in the two innings.

Tri-City added one more run in the eighth on a solo home run.

James Krick worked a scoreless inning and a third while Kevin Davis managed an inning without allowing a run in relief.

Evansville faces Tri-City in a series rubber match Thursday evening at Bosse Field. A 6:35 PM CT first pitch kicks off a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with discounted drafts and domestic cans.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

