ValleyCats, Miners Rained Out
August 30, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The ValleyCats were set to host the Sussex County Miners in their mid-week series opener Tuesday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Tonight's game has been postponed to tomorrow, with a single admission double header set to start at 4PM. Gates will open at 3:30 PM.
The ValleyCats begin their final homestand of the 2022 season against the Sussex County Miners tomorrow afternoon for a single admission doubleheader at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Join us for Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by NY's 5-2-9 College Savings Plan. Be sure to wear your favorite costume, kids can visit Trick-Or-Treat stations throughout the ballpark and collect candy while supplies last! First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4 PM, with gates set to open at 3:30. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.
