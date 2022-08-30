Titans and Aigles Washed Away, Doubleheader Tomorrow

Ottawa, ON - Tuesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivières Aigles has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, August 31, starting at 5:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

All tickets to today's postponed game may be exchanged for a future 2022 regular season Titans home game of your choice. Fans are kindly asked to reach out to the Titans Box Office via email (boxoffice@ottawatitans.com) to coordinate their ticket or suite exchanges.

The originally scheduled "Autism Awareness Night" is also postponed with its makeup date TBD.

The Titans finish the home portion of the regular season with three against the Trois-Rivières Aigles starting tomorrow night at 5:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium for a doubleheader, with the series finale on Thursday night.

