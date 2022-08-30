Matt Holliday Bobblehead Giveaway this Friday

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies will be giving away Matt Holliday bobbleheads as part of their final home stand of the 2022 season this Friday, September 2, when the Grizzlies take on the Lake Erie Crushers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Fans can purchase a ticket along with a guaranteed bobblehead for $30, with a portion of the proceeds going to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, by contacting the Grizzlies box office at (618) 337-3000.

Holliday played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2009 to 2016, and was a three-time all-star for the Redbirds while helping lead them to the 2011 World Series championship. Inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame this past week, Holliday ranks third in Cardinals history for most home runs as an outfielder, and is tied for third among all players in franchise history in postseason games played.

While wearing the birds on the bat, he also hit his 200th career home run, earned his 1,000th career RBI and 1,500th career hit, and helped lead St. Louis to five NLCS appearances. He also became the fifth player in MLB history to record nine straight seasons of at least 20 home runs, 30 doubles, 75 RBIs, and 80 runs scored in 2014.

