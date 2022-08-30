Otters Drop Series Opener, Chance at Division Title

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters could not find enough offense Tuesday night, dropping the series opener 10-5 against the Washington Wild Things, 10-5.

The Wild Things grabbed an early lead, scoring a pair of runs in the first on an error and RBI double from Andrew Czech.

Evansville struck back in the second, grabbing their first run on a Miles Gordon RBI triple.

Washington wasted no time regaining a two-run lead as a sacrifice fly RBI from Tyler Wilbur advanced the lead to 3-1.

The Wild Things opened up their lead with another RBI double from Czech, this one for two runs. Later in the inning, Hector Roa grabbed an RBI of his own with an RBI single, expanding the lead to 6-1.

From there, the two sides exchanged strong defensive innings until Washington struck again in the sixth.

Following a pair of singles and a walk, a grand slam from Tristan Peterson put the game away for good.

The 10-1 lead held into the eighth when Evansville's comeback attempt made one final push.

After a pair of base hits opened the inning, Elijah MacNamee drove in the Otters' second run of the day with an RBI single. Zach Biermann backed up the single with another RBI, his on a fielder's choice.

Later in the inning, Evansville grabbed two more runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Dakota Phillips and Jeffrey Baez.

The comeback try ended short, Evansville dropping the series opener 10-5. The win gave Washington the West Division Championships, forcing the Otters to now focus on the 2nd place positioning.

Evansville's loss was their first series-opening loss since August 16 against Windy City.

The series continues Wednesday night with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch from Wild Things Park. Audio-only coverage is available on the Evansville Otters YouTube page beginning at 4:55 p.m.

