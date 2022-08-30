Boomers Drop Monday Night Contest

August 30, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers dropped a 6-3 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies in a makeup game from July as the teams split a four-game weekend wrap around series.

Gateway scored a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the second inning to take the lead. The Boomers came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Brett Milazzo singled with two outs. The visitors came back with three runs in the fifth to open a 5-2 edge. Wyatt Stapp singled home a run with two outs in the bottom of the inning as the Boomers clawed within 5-3 but Gateway added an insurance run in the ninth and the Grizzlies bullpen logged four scoreless frames to grab the decision.

Jumpei Akanuma suffered his second loss of the year, allowing five runs in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Tanner Shears, Tyler Tomaka and Jake Joyce finished out the game with Tomaka working two scoreless in his debut with the team. Milazzo and Stapp both finished with three hits in the losing effort while Nick Oddo notched a pair of hits. Braxton Davidson saw his league high 47-game on-base streak end with an 0-for-5 showing.

The Boomers (50-40) hold a two-game lead in the Frontier League playoff race over Lake Erie, who visits for the next three games beginning tomorrow night at 6:30pm on a $1 Hot Dog Tuesday. RHP Luis Perez (1-0, 6.63) is scheduled to start for the Boomers. Don't miss your chance to see one of the final games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.