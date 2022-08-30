Wild Things Clinch West with Win

WASHINGTON, Pa. - With a 10-5 win over the Evansville Otters to close an otherwise at times not great month of August, the Wild Things secured the eighth division title in franchise history and back-to-back division crowns after winning the Northeast last year. Washington has snapped its five-game skid and clinched the West Division title.

Washington started the scoring after Kobe Foster worked a perfect top of the first inning in Washington. In the bottom half, Andrew Czech doubled to left center and two scored on the play, the second on an error by Evansville centerfielder Miles Gordon, leaving Czech with one RBI on the hit, but leaving Washington with a 2-0 lead.

Evansville got on the board as Gordon tripled home Dakota Phillips in the second, but Kobe Foster dominated after that. He went on an immediate run of setting down 12 in a row before a single broke that up, but despite two hits in sixth, failed to plate another off Foster. He logged seven innings to match a career high in what turned out to be his eighth win of the season.

Washington extended the lead by getting that second inning run back in the second on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Wilber. The Wild Things got three more in the third, two on a double by Czech and another on an RBI flare to left by Hector Roa to plate Czech. Then the lead grew much bigger when Tristan Peterson connected with Washington's third grand slam of the season to make it 10-1 in the sixth.

Evansville scored four times off Kenny Pierson in the eighth to cut the lead a bit to 10-5 Dan Kubiuk got the final out of the eighth. Lukas Young finished it in the ninth for the Wild Things to cap the division-clinching win.

Washington's division championship shirts will be available tomorrow in stadium and at wildthingsteamstore.com. Playoff tickets for the Division series go on sale tomorrow as well. Look out for an announcement regarding game dates and times and how to get tickets on washingtonwildthings.com and the team's social media platforms.

First pitch of the middle game with Evansville Wednesday is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park on a Senior Slugger Night presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are still available at wildthingstickets.com. Fans 50 and older get in for free.

