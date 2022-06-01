ValleyCats, Miners Rained Out

TROY, NY - The ValleyCats were set to host the Sussex County Miners in the second game of the series on Wednesday night.

The 'Cats and Miners will play a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, with first pitch for the first game scheduled for 3:30. The second game will start a half hour after the conclusion of the first game.

Tri-City took down the Miners in the first game of the series last night, behind homers from Jesus Lujano, Juan Santana, and Denis Phipps.

The 'Cats return to the field tomorrow afternoon for Education Appreciation Night presented by the Rensselaer County IDA and the Albany Recruiting Battalion. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3:30 PM. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

