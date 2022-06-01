Titans Lock up Big Victory over Boulders

Pomona, NY - For the second straight contest, the Ottawa Titans (11-6) used late-inning heroics to defeat the New York Boulders 11-6 on Wednesday afternoon.

AJ Wright cashed in with a first-inning infield single, scoring Will Zimmerman to put the Titans out in front in the early going.

Short in the rotation for the second game of the series, Bobby Brown gave the ball to veteran Nelson Gonzalez, who gave the Titans some much-needed innings, tossing three complete allowing two runs on five hits, and striking out two.

As the Boulders took the lead after one, the Titans' offence began to pour it on in the middle innings, scoring five times, including a three-run home run from David Maberry over the wall in right off Boulders starter Willie Rios.

With the lead in hand, Matt Terrones was handed the ball and surrendered the lead as the Boulders used a four-run fifth inning to tie the game 6-6.

Jacob Sanford took over in the late innings as the right-fielder slugged a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh, followed by a two-run blast in the eighth to put the Titans ahead for good. The Dartmouth native finished the afternoon 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI.

Luke Navigato jumped in on the long ball, adding some much-needed insurance in the seventh, taking Austin Kaplan (loss, 0-1) over the left-field wall.

The Titans got four and a third innings of scoreless baseball from Gavin Sonnier (win, 1-0) and Chris Burica to lock down the win and the club's fifth series victory of the young season.

The Ottawa Titans finish their three-game series against the New York Boulders on Thursday evening in Pomona, New York. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Clover Stadium. The Titans return home on Friday, June 10 at 6:30 to take on the Empire State Greys.

