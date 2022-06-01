Otters Capture Series Win After Offensive Battle

Gary Mattis of the Evansville Otters

(Evansville Otters)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters utilized an eight-run third inning Wednesday afternoon en route to a 16-7 win against the Lake Erie Crushers.

The Crushers started the scoring in the first, as designated hitter Jackson Valera singled in shortstop Kenan Irizarry. After a baserunning error, third baseman Kokko Figueiredo doubled the lead with a solo home run.

Evansville snagged their first run of the game in the bottom half of the second as third baseman Dakota Phillips led off the half-inning with a solo shot of his own.

The Otters' offense finally exploded in the third when eight runs came across, giving Evansville a 9-2 advantage. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back triples from right fielder Elijah MacNamee and center fielder Miles Gordon.

The Crushers managed to put up five more combined runs in the next two innings, both via the big fly. First baseman Danny Perez connected in the fourth for three runs followed by right fielder Connor Owings striking for a two-run shot in the fifth.

But the Otters stated their case again in the fifth, as one run scored on an RBI single from Gordon. After five, Evansville had acquired a 10-7 lead, one that would only grow.

Three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings solidified a strong offensive output for the Otters Wednesday afternoon.

The 16-7 win marked the second-highest margin of victory for the Otters this year.

Despite the big offensive day for Evansville, Brett Adcock did struggle. The starter gave up five runs on seven hits in just three innings of work, walking five along the way.

Because of the rough start, the win went to Jacob Bowles in relief, who gave up two runs on two hits in four innings.

The loss fell to Kaleb Schmidt, his third loss of the season. He gave up nine runs on six hits in three innings.

Four Otters had multi-hit days, highlighted by Gordon's three and Mattis' four. Evansville had eight extra-base hits, a season-high.

The win also gave Evansville the series win, just their second of the year (Empire State). The two sides will conclude the series and the Otters' homestand on Thirsty Thursday (discounted drafts and domestic cans) and YMCA Night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

