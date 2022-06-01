Titans Play Long Ball in Win over Boulders

Rockland County, NY - Jacob Sanford snapped a 6-6 tie with a seventh inning solo home run and added a two-run shot an inning later to help the Ottawa Titans to a 11-6 win over the New York Boulders on Wednesday at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

The home runs were the third and fourth of the season for Sanford and were two of the four long balls the Titans hit on the day, Luke Navigato hit a two-run shot in the seventh, his first of the year, that increased the Ottawa lead to 9-6; while David Maberry hit a three-run blast in the third - also his first of the season, that, at that time, gave the Titans a 5-2 advantage.

Ottawa took a 1-0 in the first inning on an A.J. Wright RBI single. The Boulders answered with two runs in their half of the first - one on a run-scoring double by Austin Dennis, the other on a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Garcia,

A Navigato RBI single knotted the game at 2-2 for Ottawa in the second; then Maberry's home run gave the visitors a three-run third inning advantage.

Sanford, who ended the day with four RBI and four hits, increased the Titans' lead to 6-2 with a fourth inning sacrifice fly.

However, New York responded with a four-run fifth inning that evened the ledger at 6-6. Max Smith drove in one run with a single before Jake MacKenzie drew a bases loaded walk that brought the home team within 6-4. Chris Kwitzer followed with a two-run single that tied the game at 6-6.

Austin Kaplan, the second of four pitchers used on this day by New York, was tagged with the loss in his first decision of the season.

Gavin Sonnier picked up his first win of the year against no losses for Ottawa.

