ValleyCats Grind out Weekend-Opening Victory over Sussex County

August 6, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Following a six-game road trip to begin the month of August, The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-31) made their return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with a 6-4 victory over the Sussex County Miners (37-25) in front of a crowd of 4,048 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Coming off a midweek series victory in Canada over Atlantic Division rival Equipe Quebec, the 'Cats marked their return to The Joe by taking a 4-0 lead after the first two innings of play. After Denis Phipps came home to score the first run in the bottom of the leadoff inning, recent Oklahoma State graduate Carson McCusker channeled his inner Pete Invcavigia with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second.

Following a solid quality start from Bruce Bell which included four strikeouts in five innings, the ValleyCats bounced back from a tie game after the Miners plated four in the top of the fifth to tie it up. An RBI double from Chris Kwitzer and an RBI single from Luis Roman allowed the 'Cats to pull ahead in the bottom of the seventh, with right-hander Daniel Kreuzer (3-3) earning the win with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief. Left-hander Michael Castellani (5-5) took the loss in six innings with three strikeouts, while Tri-City's Trey-Cochran Gill struck out a pair in the top of the ninth to earn his league-leading 16th save of the season.

Following the weekend-opening win, Tri-City will look to clinch their second series victory of the season over Sussex County on Saturday, August 7 at 7 PM. Click Here for tickets.

