Topa Continues on Comeback Trail from Injury

August 6, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - Milwaukee Brewers' righthander and former Rockland Boulder Justin Topa continued his rehab from right elbow problems by getting the final out in Aug. 5's 12-0 Nashville Sounds' win over the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple A-East action.

It was Topa's ninth rehab appearance of the year - and second for Nashville. Previously, he made four appearances for the Biloxi Shuckers of Double AA-East and three for the Brewers' rookie team out in the Arizona Complex League.

Over those nine appearances, Topa has logged 8 1/3 innings and allowed only six hits and two runs (2.16 ERA) to go along with nine strikeouts and three walks.

In spring training, Topa was diagnosed with a right flexor tendon strain that resulted in him being placed on the 60-day DL. He began throwing again in late June and was sent to Arizona to begin his rehab assignment in mid-July.

Topa, who pitched one full season, 2017, for the Boulders, finishing at 14-3 with a 3.50 ERA, originally signed with the Texas Rangers in June of 2018 after splitting two decisions with the Boulders. He spent the remainder of the 2018 season in the Rangers' organization before opting for free agency that off-season.

In March of 2019, Topa signed with the Brewers. He spent 2019 in the Brewers' farm system before earning a call-up to the big club during the 2020 season. He appeared in six games for the Brewers last year, going 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA.

Topa, 30, a native of upstate Binghamton, attended LIU-Brooklyn and was a 17th round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2013 MLB Draft. He spent the 2013 through 2016 seasons in the Pirates' organization.

The 6'4", 200-pound Topa, who reached 98 MPH with his fastball last season, was expected to have a big role in the Brewers' bullpen this year until sidelined by his injury.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.