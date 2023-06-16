ValleyCats and Y'alls Rained out on Friday

TROY, NY - Today's game (June 16) between the Tri-City ValleyCats and the Florence Y'alls has been postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, June 17 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The twin bill consisting of two seven-inning games will have the first game start at 4 PM, and second game will start approximately a half hour after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:30 PM. Today's game was originally going to feature Wizard Night and postgame fireworks; those promotional events will now take place on July 21 in a 6:30 PM game against the New York Boulders.

Tickets for tonight's games are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any remaining 2023 ValleyCats home game. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged tonight, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2023 season.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium tomorrow for Hockey Night. The Florence Y'alls make their first ever trip to "The Joe'' with a three-game series from June 17-18. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

