Vargas Leads Otters Over Grizzlies

Evansville, Ind. - Jhon Vargas worked a perfect game into the fifth inning to lead the Evansville Otters past the first place Gateway Grizzlies 6-1 Friday night at Bosse Field.

Facing the top batting average and runs per game offense in the Frontier League, Vargas struck out 10 Grizzlies over seven innings allowing just two singles and one run.

The righty pitcher retired the first 14 batters of the game and worked a no-hitter into the sixth inning. His 10 strikeouts tied the most for any Otters' pitcher this year and is Vargas' professional career high.

A native of the Dominican Republic now residing in Southern California, Vargas earned his third win of the season and fourth quality start of the year.

Kevin Davis finished the job from the mound, working a perfect final two innings. Evansville held Gateway to just two hits, the team's lowest total of the season.

Evansville's offense was all about two out runs as all six Otters runs scored with two outs.

The Otters struck first in the fourth inning with consecutive two out knocks by Jomar Reyes and Ethan Skender before Bryan Rosario poked an RBI hit up the middle.

Dakota Phillips padded the lead with two outs in the fifth, launching a three run home run 393 feet over the right field patio.

The Otters added further insurance in the eighth courtesy of a Jeffrey Baez base hit, Phillips walk and a Reyes double to bring them both home. All three Otters reached with two outs.

Reyes extended his hit streak to nine games with two hits Friday night. Phillips finished the evening with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

The Otters move to just a half game back of Gateway and Schaumburg for first place in the Frontier League West.

Game two of the series between Evansville and Gateway is Saturday night as part of Evansville African American Museum's Salute to the Negro League Night with postgame fireworks. Action kicks off with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch from Bosse Field.

