Boomers Strand 10 in Series Opening Defeat

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers left 10 on base and finished just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in suffering a 7-1 loss to the Quebec Capitales in the opener of a weekend series between the two teams who played for the Frontier League title last year.

Quebec jumped ahead in the top of the second inning with a single run. Kyle Fitzgerald homered in the bottom of the frame to tie the score. The homer was the fifth of the season for Fitzgerald among the 14 hit by the Boomers. Quebec went on to score two in the fifth, two more in the sixth and two in the ninth to account for the final.

Aaron Glickstein suffered the loss, working six innings. Merfy Andrew struck out the side in the seventh and Cristian Lopez did the same in the eighth before Jake Joyce worked the ninth. Schaumburg struck out 10 batters in the game, a second straight double-digit showing. The Boomers have logged double-digit strikeouts in five series openers this year.

Quentin Selma reached base four times to lead the offense with two singles and two walks. Fitzgerald tallied two hits as the Boomers finished with nine. Gaige Howard drew his 30th walk of the year and extended his on-base streak to 30, every game this season. Blake Grant-Parks reached twice to push his on-base streak to 14 and Brett Milazzo doubled to extend his streak to 13.

The Boomers (19-11) are tied atop the West Division standings and will continue the series with Quebec at 6:00pm on Saturday night. Saturday night will feature postgame fireworks and Baseball to End Alz - Alzheimer's Awareness Night.

The team will be wearing special purple jerseys to be auctioned off for LMJ's Lost Souls Alzheimer's charity thanks to Matt Harrold American Family Insurance and will feature purple themes throughout the game. RHP Miguel Reyes (3-0, 3.64) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Jack Dellinger (1-0, 3.86). Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

