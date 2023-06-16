Larson Posts Quality Start, Titans Drop Opener

Joliet, IL - In all of 1:39, the Ottawa Titans (13-18) were shutout 2-0 by the Joliet Slammers (13-18) on Friday, as both Grant Larson (loss, 2-4) and Cole Cook (win, 4-0) each went the distance.

Matthew Warkentin's two-out homer gave the Slammers the opening run in the bottom of the first as the Canadian took Larson over the wall in centre. Next, Matt McGarry capped off the scoring on Friday with a solo shot to left for his first of the year, making it 2-0. The back-to-back homers were the first allowed by Titans pitching this season.

The damage was all that Grant Larson would allow in his seventh start of the season. The southpaw went eight innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, walking two, and fanning six. Larson's quality start was his team-leading fifth of the campaign.

Cole Cook tossed his first complete game of the season for the Slammers for his fourth victory. The lefty surrendered only three hits, walked none, and struck out seven. Cook also faced the minimum through seven innings.

In the loss, Sicnarf Loopstok tallied a pair of hits, going 2-for-3.

The series opener marked the quickest nine-inning game in Ottawa Titans franchise history, surpassing the 2:12 home opener on May 24 of last season.

