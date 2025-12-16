Valley Suns vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights

Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025

Stars Improve to 11-2 and Clinch West Pod with Win over Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.