Utica Comets Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
October 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the Utica Comets have made the following transactions.
Utica Comets (AHL) have assigned the following players to Adirondack:
Filip Bratt
Noah Corson
Jarrod Gourley
Mareks Mitens
Isaac Poulter
Nick Rivera
Utica Comets (AHL) have released the following players and they will report to Adirondack:
Ivan Chukarov
Billy Jerry
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
