Rush Announce Training Camp Roster

October 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release


(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Sunday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment the team's roster for 2022 training camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar and Grill.

The roster currently features 10 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders.

Training camp begins on Monday with the team taking the ice for practice at 10:00 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Practices are open to the public and the doors to the arena will open at 9:45 a.m.

