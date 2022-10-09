Nailers Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster & Schedule

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2022 training camp schedule and roster.

The Nailers will open their 2022 training camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Sunday, October 9th at 1:40 p.m. They will then skate on the brand new ice at WesBanco Arena for the first time on Monday, October 10th at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 11th, Wednesday, October 12th, and Thursday, October 13th will all be 10:30 a.m. practices at WesBanco Arena, leading up to a 10:00 a.m. morning skate on Friday, October 14th, as the Nailers will play their preseason opener against the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:10 that night. All practices are open to the public, and fans must stay in the seating bowl, as ice level access is not permitted.

Head Coach Derek Army and Assistant Coach Ryan Kuwabara have compiled a roster of nine forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 17 players to begin training camp.

Starting in the crease, the Nailers have two goaltenders who both have ECHL experience. Mario Culina finished his collegiate career at Brock University, then joined the Fort Wayne Komets, and proceeded to win five games, including a shutout of the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tristan Côté-Cazenave also started the 2021-22 campaign in school, as he attended the University of Trois-Rivières, then joined the Reading Royals, and began his pro career in shutout fashion, as he blanked the Worcester Railers.

On the blueline, Jason Horvath is looking to build off a solid start to his pro career, as he collected 13 points in 37 games with the Maine Mariners. Zach Wilkie saw ECHL action with the Allen Americans and South Carolina Stingrays, but the highlight of his season came in the spring, when he hoisted the President's Cup as an SPHL champion with the Peoria Rivermen. Davis Bunz is set to make his pro debut, following a successful five-year collegiate career at Providence College, while Dilan Peters comes from Canadian U Sports, as he attended Lakehead University. Drayson Pears returns to North America after a season in France, while Roy Kanda will look to become the third native of Japan to ever play for Wheeling.

Up front, fan favorite Tyler Drevitch is back for his third season in Nail City, after an exciting 2021-22 campaign, which included the lead assist on the tying goal in game seven at Fort Wayne. Bobby Hampton and Félix Paré return for their second seasons with the club, as the two combined to produce 31 points, while playing a variety of roles, which helped lead to victories. Alex Koopmeiners is looking forward to making an impact in North America, after playing the last five seasons of his career in Sweden. Griffin Lunn is coming off of his best collegiate season, as he racked up 12 goals and 19 points in 32 games as a senior at Colgate University. Samuel Tremblay got lots of big game experience at McGill University, where he amassed 60 points in 84 career matches. Eetu Selänne and Aaron Aragon both hail from California, but played their college hockey on the east coast, as Selänne attended Curry College, while Aragon went to the University of New England. Nick Fea eclipsed the 100-point mark over the course of his four years at Wilkes University.

The Nailers signed 12 additional players this summer, who are currently attending AHL training camps. Goaltender Ryan Bednard, defensemen David Drake, Louie Roehl, and Adam Smith, and forwards Justin Addamo, Cédric Desruisseaux, Max Johnson, Sean Josling, and Matthew Quercia are with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, forward Cam Hausinger is with the Milwaukee Admirals, forward Peter Laviolette III is with the Hershey Bears, and Cédric Paré is with the Belleville Senators.

2022 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Schedule

Sun. Oct. 9- Practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 1:40 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 10- Practice at WesBanco Arena, 10:30 a.m.

Tue. Oct. 11- Practice at WesBanco Arena, 10:30 a.m.

Wed. Oct. 12- Practice at WesBanco Arena, 10:30 a.m.

Thu. Oct. 13- Practice at WesBanco Arena, 10:30 a.m.

Fri. Oct. 14- Morning Skate at WesBanco Arena, 10:00 a.m.

Preseason Game vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 15- TBD

Sun. Oct. 16- Preseason Game at Fort Wayne, 3:00 p.m.

