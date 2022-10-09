Stingrays Announce Initial Roster for 2022 Training Camp

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the initial roster for the club's 2022 Training Camp presented by Ethos Athletic Club. Camp is set to begin on Monday, October 10th at 10 a.m.

The initial roster is made up of 21 players including 12 forwards, seven (7) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. Two players have veteran (V) status, eight have rookie (R) eligibility, and three are on professional tryout contracts (PTO).

Forwards: Tarek Baker (R), Andrew Cherniwchan (V), Lawton Courtnall, Anthony Del Gaizo (R), Justin Florek (V), Gavin Gould, Sean Gulka (R), Brent Hill (PTO/R), Kevin O'Neil (R), Weiland Parrish (PTO/R), Carter Turnbull (R), Josh Wilkins

Defensemen: Carter Allen, Matt Anderson (R), Connor Moore, Chaz Reddekopp, Chase Stewart, Kylor Wall (R), Evan Wardley

Goaltenders: Francis Marotte (PTO), Riley Morris (PTO/R)

Jonny Evans and Jarid Lukosevicius are currently signed to ECHL contracts but participated in Hershey's training camp this week. Lukosevicius was released from his PTO earlier today and will return to South Carolina this week. Additionally, the Bears have assigned Alexandre Fortin, Michael Kim, and Ryan Scarfo to the Stingrays along with goaltender Grain Bjorklund via the Washington Capitals.

Among those participating in Stingrays camp are 11 players who have prior experience in South Carolina, including last year's co-leading scorers Andrew Cherniwchan and Justin Florek. A notable new addition includes 2021 ECHL All-Star Gavin Gould.

Camp will be open to the public all next week at the Carolina Ice Palace at 10 a.m. All practices the following week will be closed to the public, although media may be granted access by arranging appointments. Contact the Director of Communications, Cody Lefkowitz, at clefkowitz@stingrayshockey.com for any media or practice requests.

The Stingrays kick off their 30th season celebration at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 22 against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m. Make sure to beat the rush and come out early for the Bud Light Pregame Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule presented by MUSC Health. Support Charleston Southern University's Operation Christmas Drive by donating a variety of items.

