Icemen Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster & Schedule
October 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their 2022 Training Camp roster and schedule.
The following is a full listing of the Icemen roster for the start of Training Camp today:
Goaltenders
Taylin Boyko (TO)
Parker Gahagen (Hartford)
Austin Lotz (PTO)
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Garret Cockerill
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Louka Henault (Hartford)
Brandon Fortunato
Roshen Jaswal
Brendan Less
Luke Martin (Hartford)
Jacob Panetta
Pavel Vorobei
Forwards
Adam Berg (PTO)
Easton Brodzinski (Hartford)
Christopher Brown
Cristiano DiGiacinto (Hartford)
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Travis Howe
Zach Jordan (Hartford)
Luke Keenan
Derek Lodermeier
Ryan Lohin (Hartford)
Luke Lynch
Ara Nazarian
Jake Pappalardo (PTO)
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Jake Witkowski
*** PTO (Professional Tryout)
**TO (Tryout)
*Hartford (assigned on contract with AHL Hartford)
The Icemen opened their 2022 Training Camp on Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. All practices that take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public. All practices scheduled at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena are closed to the public. Both preseason games scheduled for October 14 & 15 are reserved for select Icemen season ticket holders only.
The following is the complete 2022 Training Camp Practice Schedule:
Schedule is subject to change
Sunday, October 9
Opening Day of Training Camp
Monday, October 10
10:30 a.m. Practice / workout Vystar Arena
Tuesday, October 11
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Vystar Arena
Wednesday, October 12
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Vystar Arena
Thursday, October 13
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Friday, October 14
10:30 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo
4:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo
Saturday, October 15
10:30 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo
4:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo
Sunday, October 16
DAY OFF
Monday, October 17
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Tuesday, October 18
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Wednesday, October 19
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Thursday, October 20
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
** End of Training Camp**
**Saturday, October 22,Season Opener vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Vystar Arena
--
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
