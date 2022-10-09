Icemen Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster & Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their 2022 Training Camp roster and schedule.

The following is a full listing of the Icemen roster for the start of Training Camp today:

Goaltenders

Taylin Boyko (TO)

Parker Gahagen (Hartford)

Austin Lotz (PTO)

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Garret Cockerill

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Louka Henault (Hartford)

Brandon Fortunato

Roshen Jaswal

Brendan Less

Luke Martin (Hartford)

Jacob Panetta

Pavel Vorobei

Forwards

Adam Berg (PTO)

Easton Brodzinski (Hartford)

Christopher Brown

Cristiano DiGiacinto (Hartford)

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Travis Howe

Zach Jordan (Hartford)

Luke Keenan

Derek Lodermeier

Ryan Lohin (Hartford)

Luke Lynch

Ara Nazarian

Jake Pappalardo (PTO)

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Jake Witkowski

*** PTO (Professional Tryout)

**TO (Tryout)

*Hartford (assigned on contract with AHL Hartford)

The Icemen opened their 2022 Training Camp on Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. All practices that take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public. All practices scheduled at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena are closed to the public. Both preseason games scheduled for October 14 & 15 are reserved for select Icemen season ticket holders only.

The following is the complete 2022 Training Camp Practice Schedule:

Schedule is subject to change

Sunday, October 9

Opening Day of Training Camp

Monday, October 10

10:30 a.m. Practice / workout Vystar Arena

Tuesday, October 11

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Vystar Arena

Wednesday, October 12

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Vystar Arena

Thursday, October 13

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Friday, October 14

10:30 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo

4:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo

Saturday, October 15

10:30 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo

4:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo

Sunday, October 16

DAY OFF

Monday, October 17

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Tuesday, October 18

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Wednesday, October 19

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Thursday, October 20

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

** End of Training Camp**

**Saturday, October 22,Season Opener vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Vystar Arena

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

