Heartlanders Announce Training Camp Roster

October 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, revealed the team's 2022 training camp roster, which consists of 27 players. The team will practice for the first time Oct. 9.

The first chance to see the Heartlanders during training camp will be October 12 at 6:05 p.m. as the Heartlanders host an inter-squad scrimmage open to fans. Iowa opens the regular season vs. Idaho on Friday, Oct. 21. Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, Flex Tickets, Mini-Plans and Single-Game Tickets are available at Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

Iowa has eight returning players signed to ECHL contracts for 2022 training camp: forward Zach White, forward Yuki Miura, forward Jake Smith, forward Cole Stallard, defenseman Riese Zmolek, defenseman Ryan Wheeler, defenseman Connor Russell and goaltender Corbin Kaczperski.

In accordance with the announcement of the training camp roster, Iowa announced the following roster moves.

1) Goaltender Hunter Jones was assigned to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild by the Minnesota Wild Saturday. Additionally, forward Mitchell Balmas was loaned to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild.

2) Iowa has signed 7 players to tryout contracts for the 2022 training camp: forward Griff Jeszka, forward Brendan Soucie, forward Sam Hu, defenseman Brendan St.-Louis, defenseman Carter Shinkaruk and goaltender Cody Karpinski.

3) The Heartlanders have suspended defenseman Jake Stevens and defenseman Skylar Pacheco.

Iowa 2022 Training Camp Roster

Forwards (16): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, C.J. Yakimowicz, Nick Campoli, Alec Baer, James Sanchez, Guus van Nes, Brendan Robbins, Tommy Parrottino, Kevin Conley, Mitchell Balmas, Griff Jeszka*, Brendan Soucie*, Sam Hu*

Defensemen (8): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus, Justin Wells, Nolan Orzeck, Brendan St.-Louis*, Carter Shinkaruk*

Goaltenders (3): Corbin Kaczperski, Hunter Jones, Cody Karpinski*

* Denotes Try-Out Contract

