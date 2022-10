ECHL Transactions - October 9

October 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 9, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Trey Phillips, D

Savannah:

Hayden Stewart, G

Utah:

Arseni Smekhnov, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Cade McNelly, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Erik Schuette, G signed tryout agreement

Cincinnati:

Add Dajon Mingo, D added to training camp roster

Add Dakota Betts, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Burnside, D added to training camp roster

Add Jalen Smereck, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Cairns, D added to training camp roster

Add Arvin Atwal, D added to training camp roster

Add Louie Caporusso, F added to training camp roster

Add Lee Lapid, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Vaive, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Caron, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt McLeod, F added to training camp roster

Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Yeamans, F added to training camp roster

Add Jeremiah Addison, F added to training camp roster

Add Philip Lagunov, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Polino, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Berry, F added to training camp roster

Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to training camp roster

Add Mark Sinclair, G added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Hunter, D added to training camp roster

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G added to training camp roster

Add Maurizio Colella, F added to training camp roster

Add Peyton Francis, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyler Matthews, D added to training camp roster

Idaho:

Add Peter Thome, G added to training camp roster

Add Jake Kupsky, G added to training camp roster

Add Matt Register, D added to training camp roster

Add Darren Brady, D added to training camp roster

Add Cody Haiskanen, D added to training camp roster

Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Stief, D added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Kudla, D added to training camp roster

Add A.J. White, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Walker, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Kehler, F added to training camp roster

Add William Knierim, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Timmons, F added to training camp roster

Add Wade Murphy, F added to training camp roster

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F added to training camp roster

Add Jade Miller, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Ferraro, F added to training camp roster

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D suspended by team

Iowa:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G added to training camp roster

Add T.J. Fergus, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Wheeler, D added to training camp roster

Add Riese Zmolek, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Russell, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Wells, D added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Orzeck, D added to training camp roster

Add Cole Stallard, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Smith, F added to training camp roster

Add Yuki Miura, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach White, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Parrottino, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Broetzman, F added to training camp roster

Add Chandler Yakimowicz, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Baer, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Campoli, F added to training camp roster

Add James Sanchez, F added to training camp roster

Add Guus van Nes, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Robbins, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Soucie, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan St-Louis, D added to training camp roster

Add Griff Jeszka, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Hu, F added to training camp roster

Add Carter Shinkaruk, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Cody Karpinski, G added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Conley, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Jack Billings, F suspended by team

Delete Ben Sokay, F suspended by team

Delete Jake Stevens, D suspended by team

Delete Skylar Pacheco, D suspended by team

Jacksonville:

Add Talyn Boyko, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Charles Williams, G added to training camp roster

Add Victor Hadfield, D added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Panetta, D added to training camp roster

Add Roshen Jaswal, D added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Less, D added to training camp roster

Add Tim Theocharidis, D added to training camp roster

Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to training camp roster

Add Bo Hanson, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Fortunato, D added to training camp roster

Add Garret Cockerill, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Salhany, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Sternschein, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Witkowski, F added to training camp roster

Add Travis Howe, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Keenan, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Hamacher, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Lynch, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Harris, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Lodermeier, F added to training camp roster

Add Christopher Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Ara Nazarian, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Lotz, G added to training camp roster

Add Jake Pappalardo, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Berg, F added to training camp roster

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Hartford

Add Luke Martin, D assigned by Hartford

Add Louka Henault, D assigned by Hartford

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Hartford

Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Hartford

Add Easton Brodzinski, F assigned by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Rockwell, D added to training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G added to training camp roster

Add Quinn Wichers, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyson Helgesen, D added to training camp roster

Add Logan Nelson, F added to training camp roster

Add Lucas Feuk, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Brendan Hoffman, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Sellar, F added to training camp roster

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Darion Hanson, G added to training camp roster

Add Clayton Phillips, D added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Thompson, D added to training camp roster

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to training camp roster

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Thow, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Etter, D added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Naas, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Hawkinson, F added to training camp roster

Add Vincent Marleau, F added to training camp roster

Add Marshall Moise, F added to training camp roster

Add Max Kaufman, F added to training camp roster

Add Grant Jozefek, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Drevitch, F added to training camp roster

Add Alexandre Carrier, F added to training camp roster

Add Westin Michaud, F added to training camp roster

Add Brent Pedersen, F added to training camp roster

Add Jeff Solow, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Carlson, D added to training camp roster

Add Chase Perry, G added to training camp roster

Add Brennan Blaszczak, F added to training camp roster

Add Carson Rose, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Benson, G added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson

Add Marcus Kallionkieli, F assigned from Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Francis Marotte, G signed tryout agreement

Trois-Rivières:

Add Davide Asselin, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add David Richer, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Thomas Sigouin, G added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Brodeur, D added to training camp roster

Add Bradley Johnson, D added to training camp roster

Add Francis Thibeault, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Breton, D added to training camp roster

Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Montminy, F added to training camp roster

Add Jonathan Joannette, F added to training camp roster

Add William Leblanc, F added to training camp roster

Add Connor Welsh, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F added to training camp roster

Add Conner Chaulk, F added to training camp roster

Add James Phelan, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicolas Guay, F added to training camp roster

Add Timotej Sille, F added to training camp roster

Add Jackson Keane, F added to training camp roster

Add Olivier Ouellet, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Carter, D added to training camp roster

Add Sebastien Lefebvre, G added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Briere, F added to training camp roster

Add Raphael Gosselin, F added to training camp roster

Add Charles-William Gagne, F added to training camp roster

Add Benjamin St-Onge, F added to training camp roster

Add William Lavalliere, G added to training camp roster

Add Davide Asselin, D added to training camp roster

Add David Richer, G added to training camp roster

Add Santino Centorame, D assigned by Laval

Add Anthony Beauregard, F assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Victor Bartley, D signed tryout agreement

Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Zachary Tsekos, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Cameron Wright, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Mario Culina, G added to training camp roster

Add David Drake, D added to training camp roster

Add Dilan Peters, D added to training camp roster

Add Davis Bunz, D added to training camp roster

Add Zach Wilkie, D added to training camp roster

Add Jason Horvath, D added to training camp roster

Add Bobby Hampton, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Drevitch, F added to training camp roster

Add Felix Pare, F added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Tremblay, F added to training camp roster

Add Griffin Lunn, F added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G added to training camp roster

Add Eetu Selanne, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Koopmeiners, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Drayson Pears, D added to training camp roster

Add Roy Kanda, D added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Aragon, F added to training camp roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.