Utah Grizzlies Release Training Camp Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have released their training camp roster for the 2021-2022 season.

There are 6 players with previous experience in Utah, including the 2020-21 ECHL Rookie of the year, Matthew Boucher. Trey Bradley is back for his 2nd season in Utah. He led the Grizz with 37 assists last season. Mason Mannek returns for his first full season as a pro after playing in 9 games with Utah at the end of the 2020-21 season. Miles Gendron had 7 goals and 9 assists last season for Utah. Goaltenders Peyton Jones and Garrett Metcalf are back in net for the Grizz.

* Roster is subject to change.

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Cole McKechney, Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Joey Strada, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Utah is at Idaho for the preseason opener on Friday, October 15th at 7:10 pm. The same 2 teams will meet at the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00 pm. Link for tickets for the preseason game on Saturday at the Ice Sheet: https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18547-mustangs-and-grizzlies-game-pass.

The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

