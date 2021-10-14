Cumberland County Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Cross Insurance Arena
October 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND - Cumberland County has announced new screening and hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at events held at the Cross Insurance Arena.
The new rules align the Arena with state and local recommendations, as well as guidance from the Federal CDC regarding protection against spreading COVID-19 in contained spaces. Effective October 22, attendees of events at the arena age 12 and over will need to provide evidence of vaccination against COVID-19, or a recent negative test taken within 72 hours of the event. Mask wearing is strongly recommended inside the Arena.
Attendees who are too young to be vaccinated must wear a mask while attending events inside the Arena.
The new protocols will remain in place until further notice, but are likely to change based on the severity of the pandemic in Cumberland County and as vaccination becomes available for more age groups.
