ECHL Transactions - October 14
October 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 14, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Zac Boyle, F
Cincinnati:
Kyle Bollers, F
Fort Wayne:
Tanner Hildebrandt, F
Worcester:
Bryan Etter, D
Brody Claeys, G
Egor Borshchev, F
Bret Parker, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Belleville, added to training camp roster
Add Tim Davison, D added to training camp roster
Add Derek Topatigh, D added to training camp roster
Add Kamerin Nault, F added to training camp roster
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D added to training camp roster
Add Dallas Gerads, F added to training camp roster
Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Matt Jurusik, G added to training camp roster
Add Darren Brady, D added to training camp roster
Add Shawn McBride, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Tugnutt, F added to training camp roster
Add Chase Zieky, F added to training camp roster
Iowa:
Add Adam Parsells, D added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Add Croix Evingson, D added to training camp roster
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Bafia, D added to training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Taylor Ross, F added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Add Cedrick Andree, G added to training camp roster
Add Connor Moore, D added to training camp roster
Add Patrick Holway, D added to training camp roster
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D added to training camp roster
Add Victor Hadfield, D added to training camp roster
Add Justin Florek, F added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F added to training camp roster
Add Lawton Courtnall, F added to training camp roster
Add Ben Holmstrom, F added to training camp roster
Add Jade Miller, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Brink, F added to training camp roster
Add Conor Landrigan, F added to training camp roster
Add Dominick Sacco, F added to training camp roster
Add Nate Pionk, F added to training camp roster
Add Yannick Turcotte, F assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster
Add Jordan Subban, D assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster
Toledo:
Add Matt Berry, F added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Add Dean Stewart, D assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster
