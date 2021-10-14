ECHL Transactions - October 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 14, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Zac Boyle, F

Cincinnati:

Kyle Bollers, F

Fort Wayne:

Tanner Hildebrandt, F

Worcester:

Bryan Etter, D

Brody Claeys, G

Egor Borshchev, F

Bret Parker, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Belleville, added to training camp roster

Add Tim Davison, D added to training camp roster

Add Derek Topatigh, D added to training camp roster

Add Kamerin Nault, F added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D added to training camp roster

Add Dallas Gerads, F added to training camp roster

Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Matt Jurusik, G added to training camp roster

Add Darren Brady, D added to training camp roster

Add Shawn McBride, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Tugnutt, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Zieky, F added to training camp roster

Iowa:

Add Adam Parsells, D added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Add Croix Evingson, D added to training camp roster

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Bafia, D added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Taylor Ross, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Add Cedrick Andree, G added to training camp roster

Add Connor Moore, D added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Holway, D added to training camp roster

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D added to training camp roster

Add Victor Hadfield, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Florek, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F added to training camp roster

Add Lawton Courtnall, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Holmstrom, F added to training camp roster

Add Jade Miller, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Brink, F added to training camp roster

Add Conor Landrigan, F added to training camp roster

Add Dominick Sacco, F added to training camp roster

Add Nate Pionk, F added to training camp roster

Add Yannick Turcotte, F assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Subban, D assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey, added to training camp roster

Toledo:

Add Matt Berry, F added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Dean Stewart, D assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster

ECHL Stories from October 14, 2021

