K-Wings Announce Fan Experience Policies and Procedures

October 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release









KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday its updated policies and procedures to ensure a fun and seamless experience for everyone who visits Wings Event Center during the 2021-22 season.

Please review the following information before attending your next game or event:

ARENA CLEANING PROCEDURES

Wings Event Center has achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilÂ® (GBAC) STAR© accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Wings Event Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

To learn more about the steps we are taking to create a fun and safe event experience, click here.

MASK RECOMMENDATION & VACCINATIONS

Per guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, we recommend and encourage fans to wear face coverings while inside Wings Event Center, except when eating or drinking.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination status or a negative Covid test are not requirements for entry to a Kalamazoo Wings game.

We will continue to monitor the situation, closely following the CDC's recommended protocols, as well as state and local health ordinances.

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

Skip the lines at the box office by purchasing your tickets online at etix.com. Select the "Print at Home or Mobile Tickets" delivery option and conveniently pull up your tickets on your mobile device.

PARKING

All parking is CASH only

Parking starts at $5 for Kalamazoo Wings games and $10 for non-hockey events, unless otherwise noted.

Kalamazoo Wings Season Ticket Holders with a parking pass may only use the pass for Kalamazoo Wings games.

VIP parking is available for $10 in the front lot for Kalamazoo Wings games

Parking lots open 90 minutes prior to event doors opening

ARENA RE-ENTRY POLICY

Due to the importance of our guest's safety, there will be no re-entry into the stadium once your ticket is scanned.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for the public and to significantly expedite fan entry into Wings Event Center, we are requiring the use of clear bags for hockey games and special events for items exceeding what can be held in pockets or a small clutch. Our clear bag policy limits the size and type of bag that can be brought into the arena and allows for a contactless entry.

Below is an outline of the Clear Bag Policy:

One-gallon clear zip-seal bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium, after proper inspection, along with one of the clear bag options

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection

PROHIBITED ITEMS & BEHAVIORS

The following items are prohibited from events at Wings Event Center:

- Professional cameras

- Selfie-Sticks

- Noisemakers

- Laser-light pointers

- Any type of food or beverage

- Video and/or audio recording device

- Any type of weapon (including, but not limited to, pocket knives and pepper spray)

The following behaviors are prohibited from events at Wings Event Center:

- Smuggling in outside food or beverages (including water)

- Smoking outside of the designated smoking areas

- Carrying of any item that could bring bodily harm

- Bringing pets into the facility

- Unattended bags or suspicious activity will not be tolerated, and non compliant patrons will be asked to leave the facility immediately.

SIGNS/BANNERS/FLAG POLICY

Only handheld signs and banners are allowed in the venue.

Sticks, for K-Wings games only, can be plastic, fiberglass or wood and should not exceed 48" in overall length. Sticks shall not be of alloy/metal-based materials or extendable. Obscene language or graphic material will not be allowed.

Political signage is also not allowed.

Banners, signs and flags may not obstruct other guests' views or cover any permanent signage inside the venue. Flags on sticks shall be waved only during stoppages of play.

Venue management reserves the right to confiscate/ban any sign/banner/flag that is deemed unacceptable.

MAGNETOMETERS

We will be using magnetometers to ensure the safety of all guests upon entering the building. When walking through Wings Event Center's magnetometers, cell phones and similar-sized metal objects must be removed. Jewelry, belts, shoes, and pocket change may remain on your person.

Kalamazoo opens the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single Game Tickets to the Home Opener and all 36 home games are on sale now.

