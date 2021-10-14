Former Royals Forward Max Willman Called up to Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Thursday that forward Max Willman has been called up to the NHL club. Willman played 20 games for the Reading Royals in 2019-20 after signing for the team in September 2019.

Upon suiting up in Philadelphia, Willman will become the third player to play for both the Royals and Flyers over the affiliation between the NHL and ECHL squads. Tyrell Goulbourne and Anthony Stolarz were the first two.

Willman has risen quickly in the Flyers' minor league system after signing with the Royals. He scored 9 goals and 16 assists (25 points) in his stint with Reading.

Shortly after, he signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and his play in Lehigh Valley earned him a contract for the then remaining games in 2019-20 in addition to the 2020-21 season. In March 2021, he signed an entry-level deal in Philadelphia. This is his first call-up to an NHL squad.

Willman was drafted in the fifth round (121st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft that took place in Philadelphia. He attended Brown University for four seasons and Boston University for one, and he recorded 51 points in 135 games collegiately.

In 54 games with the Phantoms, he scored 12 goals and 13 assists (25 points).

The Barnstable, Mass. native is 26 years old and could potentially make his debut in the Flyers' season opener Friday, Oct. 15 against Vancouver.

