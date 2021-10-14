Steelheads Add Six from AHL Camps Ahead of Preseason Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, have received five players from the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, ahead of both preseason games this weekend as well as one from the Chicago Wolves.

All six players were signed to ECHL Standard Player Contracts (SPC) prior to the 2021-22 season.

Pos. Player Transaction

D Darren Brady Released from PTO (TEX)

G Matt Jurusik Released from PTO (TEX)

F Shawn McBride Released from PTO (TEX)

F Matt Tugnutt Released from PTO (TEX)

F Chase Zieky Released from PTO (TEX)

Additionally, the Steelheads received defenseman Luke Green from the Chicago Wolves (AHL) training camp after being released from his PTO. Green, 23, made two appearances with Vaasan Sport in Finland during the 2020-21 season and combined 24 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) in two seasons from 2018-19 to 2019-20, tallying two goals and two assists with 14 penalty minutes. The Halifax, N.S. native was selected 79th overall (3rd Round) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft and was also signed by the Steelheads prior to the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads play the first of two preseason games against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. The event is open to Season Ticket Holders only.

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. as part of a home-and-home Opening Weekend against the Grizzlies.

Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

