Stingrays Announce Training Camp Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, kick off training camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club, this Friday, October 15 at the Carolina Ice Palace.

The initial roster is made up of 18 players including 10 forwards, six (6) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. Three players have veteran (V) status, seven have rookie (R) eligibility, and six have played with the Stingrays before.

Forwards: Alex Brink (R), Andrew Cherniwchan (V), Lawton Courtnall, Justin Florek (V), Ben Holmstrom (V), Conor Landrigan (R), Jade Miller, Nate Pionk (PTO/R), Dominick Sacco (PTO/R), Yanick Turcotte

Defensemen: Macoy Erkamps, Victor Hadfield (R), Patrick Holway (R), Connor Moore, Chaz Reddekopp, Jordan Subban

Goaltenders: Cedrick Andree (R), Ryan Bednard

Camp will be open to the public next Friday, October 22nd at 9:15am at the Carolina Ice Palace. All practices through next Thursday will be closed to the public, although media may be granted access by arranging appointments. Contact the Director of Communications, Cody Lefkowitz, for any media or practice requests.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

