USL Championship Recap

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven delivered an impressive performance to end the longest active unbeaten streak (eight matches) in the USL Eastern Conference with a 1-0 victory over Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium. With the victory, the Boys in Blue (10-7-5) are in sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

Indy Eleven forward Sebastian Guenzatti provided the game-winning goal in the 34th minute off an assist from Laurence Wootton. It was Guenzatti's fourth tally this season and his 74th career goal in the USL, moving him into a tie for fifth on the all-time list. Wootton recorded his first assist of the season after entering the match in the 15th minute as an injury replacement for Cam Lindley.

Indy keeper Hunter Sulte recorded his fifth clean sheet this season with four saves, including three in the second half. Sulte made the save of the night in the 76th minute off a header from Frank Nodarse toward the bottom left corner, swatting it off the line. The only save of the first half by Sulte was a spectacular diving stop off a Mark Doyle shot in the 17th minute.

Indy Eleven, who outshot Rhode Island 18-10, improved to 9-1-1 this season when scoring first, including a 4-1 mark at home.

The Boys in Blue return to Carroll Stadium on Sunday, hosting Western Conference leader New Mexico United in a 5 pm kickoff. It will be Kick Cancer Night at The Mike.

Indy Eleven 1:0 Rhode Island FC

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - 7 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 10-7-5 (-1), 35 pts

Rhode Island FC: 6-5-11 (+1), 29 pts

Scoring Summary

IND - Sebastian Guenzatti (Laurence Wootton) 34'

Discipline Summary

IND - Douglas Martinez (caution) 37'

RI - Grant Stoneman (caution) 44'

IND - Sebastian Guenzatti (caution) 48'

IND - Adrian Diz Pe (caution) 90'+5

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Adrian Diz Pe, Callum Chapman-Page, Benjamin Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Logan Neidlinger, Aedan Stanley, Cam Lindley (Laurence Wootton 16'), Augi Williams (Tyler Gibson 90'+4), Douglas Martinez (Romario Williams 66'), Sebastian Guenzatti (Jack Blake 86').

Indy Eleven Subs: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien, Ben Mines.

Rhode Island FC line-up: Jackson Lee, Collin Smith (Noah Fuson 68'), Karifa Yao, Grant Stoneman (captain), Gabriel Alves (Jojea Kwizera 45'), Marc Ybarra (Clay Holstad 62'), Frank Nodarse (Stephen Turnbull 79'), Conor McGlynn (Zachary Herivaux 45'), Joe Brito (Albert Dikwa 72'), Mark Doyle, JJ Williams.

Rhode Island FC Subs: Koke Vegas.

