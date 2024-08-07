Brooklyn FC Teams up with SeatGeek for Inaugural Season

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







The ticketing platform will serve as the go-to destination for tickets to both the women's USL Super League and Men's USL Championship League teams.

Brooklyn, N.Y., August 07, 2024- Brooklyn Football Club today announced it has entered a partnership with SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. SeatGeek will become the club's primary ticketing partner, starting with the BKFC Women's 2024 campaign.

Season ticket deposits for the inaugural Brooklyn Football Club season are on sale now at: https://shop.brooklynfootballclub.com/products/season-ticket-member-deposit.

"A crucial part of building the ultimate fan experience is the ticketing process," said Brooklyn FC President Max Mansfield. "SeatGeek has a track record of providing the very best consumer and client experiences, ensuring that our fans will have convenient, seamless access to our teams and stadium."

The partnership includes special benefits for BKFC season ticket holders who purchase packages before the women's home opener on August 31, 2024. These fans will be included in the Founder's '77 Club' and receive perks and commemorative gifts a level above season ticket members who join after the first match. This includes special pricing, access and benefits in any future year so long as they continue to retain season tickets. The basic season ticket memberships include:

An exclusive Season Ticket Member (STM) Gift

Special events for STM's

Priority access to additional matches

The most affordable ticket on a per-game basis

Meet & Greets with players, coaches, the sporting director, and more

Dedicated BKFC ticket representative

Flexible payment plans

Easy transfer, exchange or resale programs.

"Seamless and innovative ticketing is at the heart of what we do," said Jeff Ianello, Head of Sales, North America & Executive Vice President at SeatGeek. "Our partnership with Brooklyn FC will ensure supporters have effortless access to tickets for both the women's USL Super League and men's USL Championship League matches, making every game-day experience exceptional from start to finish."

For more information, follow us on Instagram at brooklynfootballclub or visit brooklynfootballclub.com.

