Legion FC Acquires Rida Zouhir on Loan from CF Montreal

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rida Zouhir with CF Montreal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced today that midfielder Rida Zouhir has joined the club on a loan from MLS side CF Montreal, pending league and federation approval. The duration of the loan is for the rest of the season with Zouhir anticipated to be available for Legion FC's next home match against Detroit City FC on August 16.

"We are thrilled to add a versatile midfielder like Rida to the roster during this window," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He has had success in the USL Championship and has shown the ability to play multiple positions in central midfield. We are excited for the impact he will bring to the team as we enter the home stretch of the season."

Zouhir has logged 169 total minutes over seven appearances this season with CF Montreal. Born and raised in Montreal, the 20-year-old signed a homegrown contract with the club ahead of the 2021 season.

Over the course of his young career, Zouhir has shown that he can play as a defensive midfielder, as well as in a more advanced position. That versatility has led to him receiving youth call-ups at the international level, having represented the Morocco U-20 in a friendly in 2022 before later playing for the Canada in the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Zouhir returns to the USL Championship after spending the 2023 season out on loan with San Antonio FC. It marked his best professional season to date with eight goals and four assists over 20 starts and 25 total appearances on his way to becoming a finalist for the league's Young Player of the Year award.

Following a two-match homestand, Legion FC heads out west and returns to action this Saturday for a 9 p.m. CT kick-off at Monterey Bay FC.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has acquired Rida Zouhir on loan from CF Montreal for the remainder of the 2024 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Rida Zouhir

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10

Weight: 161

DOB: 11/23/2003 (20)

Hometown: Montreal, QC, Canada

Nationality: Canada

