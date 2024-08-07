Memphis 901 FC and American Red Cross Partner for Upcoming Blood Drive

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, Tenn. -- The American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter, in partnership with Memphis 901 FC, will host a blood drive on Tuesday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1399 Madison Avenue.

At a time when the American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage, now is the time to come show your support and help make a difference in our community by rolling up your sleeve and donating blood. All presenting donors will receive a FREE a $20 Amazon gift card by email and be entered into a drawing for a chance at winning two tickets to the Memphis 901 FC's next home match on Saturday, August 17.

"As the city's soccer club, 901 FC is passionate in helping raise awareness for urgent needs in our community," said 901 FC Community Development Manager Josh Curtis. "We encourage all able 901 FC and soccer fans to donate with American Red Cross on Tuesday."

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat and people head out for final summer travel plans. Since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%, and blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care. "With the need for blood now at an emergency level, community partnerships provide an opportunity to amplify this message as we collaborate to meet the most urgent needs of our community members," Dr. Sarah Breazeale, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Mid-South Chapter said.

The Red Cross is working with hospitals around-the-clock to meet the blood needs of patients - but can't do it alone. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.