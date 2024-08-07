Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Rhode Island FC suffered its first loss in nearly two months on Wednesday when it fell 1-0 to Indy Eleven at IU Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium. Despite an attacking surge in the late stages of the match, the Ocean State club could not overcome a narrow first-half deficit as its club-record eight-match undefeated run came to an end.

The first chance of the night for Rhode Island FC (6W-5L-11D) came in the 18th minute, when a quick buildup play in the final third freed up Joe Brito on the right wing. Working off the back of JJ Williams' pass, Brito sent a one-touch cross into the six-yard box to Mark Doyle, who's close-range effort forced a full-stretch save at the goalline from goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.

Indy Eleven (10W-7L-5D) struck first in the 34th minute, capitalizing on just its second shot on target of the match. The goal came from Sebastián Guenzatti, who picked Laurence Wootton's cross out of the air with a right-footed volley from inside the 18-yard box that beat an outstretched Jackson Lee to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage. Indy would continue to pick up the pace on offense as the half continued, testing Jackson Lee with nine total shots, but RIFC remained resolute defensively to keep it a one-goal match as the teams went into the halftime break.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Augustine Williams thought he doubled the lead for Indy when he got on the end of a cutting pass through the RIFC defense in the penalty area, chipping the ball over Jackson Lee and into the back of the net before the play was flagged offside. Six minutes later, RIFC began to apply its own pressure when Frank Nodarse fired a shot from inside the box off the back of a dangerous set piece, but the effort was blocked out for a corner.

The Ocean State club came within inches of an equalizer in the 75th minute, when Nodarse's close-range header off of a corner kick once again forced a full-stretch save at the goalline from Sulte. In the 87th minute, Indy had a golden opportunity to double its lead when Williams found himself one-on-one with Jackson Lee, but the ensuing shot was palmed over the bar by Lee.

Despite a second-half push that included seven corners, 63 percent of the ball and 88 passes in the attacking half, RIFC could not replicate its recent success as the hosts held on for a 1-0 win, delivering RIFC it's first loss since June 8 and bringing its club-record eight-match unbeaten stretch to an end.

Up next, Rhode Island FC returns home to Beirne Stadium to welcome regional rivals Hartford Athletic for the first-ever home derby match on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

IND - Sebastián Guenzatti (Laurence Wootton), 34th minute: Guenzatti powers home a one-time volley from inside the 18-yard box. RI 0, IND 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

In a fresh lineup that featured six changes from Saturday's 1-1 draw at Detroit City FC, Collin Smith made his second start for Rhode Island FC, and first since the club's 1-1 draw vs. Hartford Athletic on June 1.

Conor McGlynn, Mark Doyle, Gabriel Alves, Joe Brito and Jackson Lee joined Smith as the other five changes to the starting lineup.

The loss marked the first time RIFC had been shut out in nine matches, dating back to a 2-0 loss to Detroit City FC on June 8.

The 1-0 loss officially ended RIFC's club-record eight-match unbeaten streak. The streak, which fell just one day shy of two months, stands as the fourth-longest in the USL Championship this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Mark Doyle

