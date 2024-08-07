Hounds Finish All Square in Detroit

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Defense ruled the day, as neither the Pittsburgh Riverhounds nor Detroit City FC could find a breakthrough in a tightly contested 0-0 draw tonight at Keyworth Stadium.

Goalkeeper Eric Dick needed to make only two saves for his second straight shutout for the Hounds (6-9-8), while Detroit (8-7-6) goalie Nathan Steinwascher only had to make one stop despite the Hounds having a 9-7 edge in shots.

The Hounds are now unbeaten in their past five matches (3-0-2) and sit just three points back of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

First half

The Hounds came out on the front foot, but the possession numbers for both the half and the match finished with Detroit holding a slight edge at 55 percent for the game.

Detroit had the best chance of the half in the 35th minute, when a well-weighted pass slipped Elvis Amoh into the box behind the defense. Dick was quick of his line and got a hand up to save Amoh's attempt, the only shot on goal in the half by either team.

Second half

The Hounds were more aggressive going forward after the break, but Detroit kept numbers back in front of goal and blocked away four of the Hounds' nine shots.

In the 62nd minute, after Danny Griffin created a turnover and won a free kick at the edge of the box, Kenardo Forbes tested Steinwascher with a low free kick. The Detroit keeper fell on the ball after a bobble, and a shoving match ensued between both teams after Pat Hogan got tangled up on the rebound attempt.

The Hounds had more set piece chances late. Forbes won another free kick inside the penalty arc, but the shot by Junior Etou was deflected wide of goal. On the ensuing corner, Kazaiah Sterling turned an effort toward goal, but again the shot hit traffic in front.

Dick preserved the point late when, in the final minute of stoppage time, Ryan Williams tried a shot across his body from the top of the box. The Hounds' keeper got low to his left to push the shot aside before covering the ball.

Modelo Man of the Match

Pat Hogan moved into the starting lineup for the first time after an injury layoff, and he was strong in the air against a sizable Detroit front line. Hogan had a team-high four clearances and shared the team lead with three interceptions, in addition to winning 6 of 10 aerial duels.

What's next?

The Hounds return home to close out a busy week when they host San Antonio FC (5-11-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Highmark Stadium. San Antonio fell in their last match, 3-1, at home against FC Tulsa.

Riverhounds SC lineup (5-3-2) - Eric Dick; Junior Etou (Babacar Diene 89'), Luke Biasi, Sean Suber, Pat Hogan, Dani Rovira (Langston Blackstock 64'); Bradley Sample (Jackson Walti 80'), Danny Griffin, Kenardo Forbes; Edward Kizza (Robbie Mertz 80'), Emmanuel Johnson (Kazaiah Sterling 65')

Detroit City FC lineup (4-3-3) - Nathan Steinwascher; Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant; Ryan Williams, Maxi Rodriguez, Matt Sheldon (Daniel Espeleta 83'); Ben Morris, Elvis Amoh (Yazeed Matthews 66'), Jeciel Cedeño (Rhys Williams 66')

Scoring summary

None

Discipline summary

DET - Jeciel Cedeño 16' (caution - tactical foul)

DET - Elvis Amoh 32' (caution - reckless foul)

DET - Ryan Williams 45+1' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Pat Hogan 63' (caution - dissent)

DET - Daniel Espeleta 85' (caution - tactical foul)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.