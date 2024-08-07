It's Matchday Le Rouge Returns to Keyworth in Search of a Crucial Three Points

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Detroit City FC finishes up a quick two-match home stand on Wednesday in an Eastern Conference battle with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Detroit comes into this crucial Eastern Conference match off of a 1-1 against USL Championship newcomers Rhode Island FC in front of its largest-ever national TV audience on Saturday. Detroit's sustained pressure ended up paying off in the 77th minute. A Ben Morris shot inside the area connected with the back of the net, giving Le Rouge a 1-0 lead. Rhode Island found an equalizer in the 3rd minute of stoppage time with a Clay Holstead strike from just outside the box, leading to the shared points.

After a rough start to the season, Pittsburgh finally seems to be picking up form, winning three out of their last five matches. Riverhounds come into this match off of a 1-0 road win against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday.

These two teams faced off back in April at Highmark Stadium. The match saw Detroit City's perfect start to the season end in a 2-0 loss. Detroit City has only won one previous matchup against Pittsburgh, which would be one of the club's biggest wins, as Le Rouge walked away with a 1-0 road win in the first round of the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.