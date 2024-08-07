Laszo's SportsCenter Screamer Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa midfielder Edwin Laszo is up for USL Championship Goal of the Week honors for his spectacular goal in the club's historic 3-1 win over San Antonio FC.

Voting for USL Championship Goal of the Week 22 is hosted on the USL Championship site here, with the poll closing at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 8.

Laszo, who earned USL Championship Team of the Week status Tuesday, earned SportsCenter's "Saturday's Best: Goal" after scoring a long-range screamer in the 49th minute. Goodrum executed a clever tap pass to Laszo off of a direct free kick, with Laszo sending a powerful strike into the top-right corner of the net. The shot was coined "A golazo from Laszo" on the broadcast, and the play handed FC Tulsa its first lead of the night.

A native of Santander de Quilichao, Columbia, Laszo notched his second goal of the season on Saturday and has played eight straight full 90s for the club.

Laszo and FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on Orange County SC. The club will host Pearl Beach Brew Pub $1 Beer Section Night and the club's only home match in August. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

