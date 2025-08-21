USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 24 Winner: Russell Cicerone
Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 21, 2025
- Roots Travel to Kentucky for First-Ever Meeting with Lexington SC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic to Host Greenville Triumph in Semifinals of USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Hartford Athletic: August 23, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Republic FC to Face Rhode Island FC in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal on September 10 - Sacramento Republic FC
- St Pete City Council Extends Rowdies Al Lang Stadium Agreement Through 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hounds at Birmingham Legion FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Kickoff Time for New Mexico United vs Lexington SC Set for 4 PM September 28 - New Mexico United
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Falls to Hartford Athletic in USL Jägermeister Cup - San Antonio FC
- Hartford Athletic Advances to USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals in 2-0 Win over San Antonio - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Republic FC to Face Rhode Island FC in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal on September 10
- Republic FC Earns Penalty Kick Win over Loudoun United FC in USL Jägermeister Cup Play
- Get to Know 49er United: Republic FC's Newest Youth Club Partner
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Loudoun United FC
- Republic FC Captain Rodrigo Lopez Earns Second Consecutive Team of the Week Selection