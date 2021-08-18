Upcoming Homestand Promotions Schedule (August 24-29)

The Wind Surge are back at Riverfront Stadium after a two week road trip in Tulsa and Springfield. The Surge will host the Tulsa Drillers, the double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for six games beginning Tuesday, August 24th.

The Wind Surge will also offer a variety of promotions during the homestand including themes, giveaways, and post-game fireworks. Below is a detailed list of the upcoming promotions for the homestand!

Tuesday, August 24th - Gates open at 5:35 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

4 for $28 Food Voucher. Enjoy a fun night out at the ballpark, and save in the process with the Wind Surge Food 4-Pack! The Food 4-Pack includes 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, and 4 regular found sodas of your choice for only $28 + tax. This option is a separate voucher that can be purchased alongside your game ticket for Tuesday or Wednesday games. To purchase your Food 4-Pack, click here or stop by the Wind Surge Box Office, located at 275 S. McLean Blvd.

Wednesday, August 25th - Gates open at 5:35 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons. Fans receive half price berm tickets to the game when they present their Dillons receipt showing a donation to Dillons Zero Hunger Zero Waste program at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Thursday, August 26th - Gates open at 5:35 pm / First Pitch at 7:05pm

College Night - Be sure to sport your college's team colors as local and surrounding colleges and universities rally at Riverfront Stadium to see who has the most college pride!

Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona. Fans can enjoy half price 16 oz. cans of Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier, Truly, Blue Moon or Shock Top presented by Corona. Fans can also enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas.

Friday, August 27th - Gates open at 5:35 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Celebration of Life. The Wichita Wind Surge will host a Celebration of Life in conjunction with their home game against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, August 27th, to honor late Managing General Partner Lou Schwechheimer, who passed away a year ago from complications of Covid-19. Prior to and during the game on the 27th, Wind Surge fans will have an opportunity to hear from Lou's colleagues, family and local dignitaries to learn more about Lou's life and the impact he had on others. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, with presentations beginning at 6:15. The Wind Surge/Drillers game will start at 7:05pm, with celebrations of Lou throughout the game.

Construction Night. Put on your hard hats, its construction night! Area construction companies will be taking over Riverfront Stadium for a night of fun! Construction vehicles and equipment will be on display around the stadium or kids to check out before the game. When purchased in advance, construction professionals will be able to present their badge at the box office for a special ticket offer. The first 2,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive a free t-shirt, compliments of Kansas Contractors Association & Associated General Contractors of Kansas.

Post-Game Fireworks. After the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show right from their own seats! The show usually begins around 10 minutes after the game is completed. Presented by Foley Equipment.

Saturday, August 28th - Gates open at 4:35 pm / First Pitch at 6:05 pm

Kids Take Over Night, presented by Mel Hambelton Ford. Kids will be rolling up their sleeves and getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a ballpark! Throughout the evening, a group of selected "applicants" will be taking a hands-on approach in various areas of baseball operations.

Whoopie Cushion Giveaway, presented by KU Gastroenterology. Join us as we attempt to break the world record for the most whoopie cushions set off at one time!

ICT Night. Every Saturday is ICT Night at Riverfront Stadium, where we recognize everything ICT at the ballpark! Be sure to come decked out in all your Wichita apparel!

Sunday, August 29th - Gates open at 11:35 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm

Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union. Kids Club members receive a free berm ticket to Sunday's game. Click here to Register for the Kids Club.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases. Kids 3-12 are invited to run the bases after the game. Members of the Wind Surge Kids Club are first in line when they show their Kids Club badge.

