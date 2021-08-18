Riders Shut out Travs in Series Opener

Frisco, TX - Cody Bradford threw seven shutout innings striking out nine and the Frisco RoughRiders blanked the Arkansas Travelers, 8-0 on Wednesday night. In just his third start with Frisco, Bradford allowed only five baserunners, four hits and one walk, while picking up his first win. Arkansas starter Emerson Hancock retired the first nine batters of the game before Frisco scored three times on five hits off of him in the fourth inning to get control of the game. Frisco went on to score in each of their final five at-bats on the night.

Moments That Mattered

* Julio Rodriguez doubled with one out in the fourth but Bradford got Josh Morgan to fly out and struck out Jake Scheiner to keep the game scoreless.

* In the bottom of the fourth, the Riders got hits from four of the first five batters of the inning going on to grab the lead and were never threatened after that point.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jack Larsen: 1-3, BB

* LF Julio Rodriguez: 1-3, BB, 2B

News and Notes

* Arkansas was shutout for the seventh time this season.

* Former Razorback Jax Biggers hit a late solo home run for Frisco.

Up Next

The teams play a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4:05. Right-hander Matt Brash (1-1, 2.42) starts for the Travs against righty Noah Bremer (3-1, 4.18). Neither team has announced a game two starter. Both games will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

