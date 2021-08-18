Naturals Drop Game 1 in Tulsa as Drillers Rally Early

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell behind early to the Tulsa Drillers and despite a three-run eighth inning, could not come back and dropped the first game of this week's series at ONEOK Field by a 9-3 final.

The Drillers tagged Naturals starter Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Royals' prospect) for two runs in the third inning and chased him from the game, before going on to add five more runs in the fourth inning for a sizable lead early.

Down by nine runs after the seventh inning, Northwest Arkansas mounted a comeback in the eighth, adding three runs to the scoreboard to avoid a shutout.

After Kevin Merrell doubled and Clay Dungan singled, Jeison Guzmán added his second hit of the day with a two-run double that scored them both. Guzmán moved to third on a groundout, then came home on a Meibrys Viloria single, his second base knock of the game as well.

The top four hitters in the Naturals order, between Dungan, Guzmán and Viloria, as well as Vinnie Pasquantino, were responsible for six of the Naturals' seven hits in the series opener.

After Del Rosario and Derrick Adams were hit around by Tulsa, left-hander Holden Capps authored his best performance of the year for the Naturals, holding the Drillers to one run over the final 2.1 innings, while striking out two.

Northwest Arkansas (47-43) is back in action on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. as this week's six-game series with Tulsa (49-42) moves into Game 2 at ONEOK Field.

