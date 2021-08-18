Basabe Homers, Missions Late Comeback Falls Short in Corpus

SAN ANTONIO - After trailing throughout most of the game, the Missions attempted a late comeback on Wednesday night. However, their attempt fell short and they drop game two to the Hooks by a final score of 7-5.

Brandon Komar made his second start of the season for the Missions Wednesday night. He avoided an early deficit in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Perez hit a double down the left field line. With one out and a runner on second, Komar got the next batter to ground out. With Perez now at third with two outs, Corey Julks grounded out to end the inning.

The Missions offense had their first scoring opportunity in the top of the third inning. Olivier Basabe drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Chandler Seagle. Esteury Ruiz hit a single to right field. Basabe attempted to score on the play, but was thrown out at home by right-fielder Corey Julks. Agustin Ruiz flew out to end the inning.

Corpus Christi put the first runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Alex Holderbach drew a lead-off walk. Alex McKenna followed that up with a single to center field. Perez put Corpus Christi on the board with an RBI single. After recording the first out of the inning, Julks drove in the second run of the inning with an RBI single to left field. The Hooks to an early 2-0 lead.

San Antonio found themselves with a chance to take the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Allen Cordoba reached on a bunt single and advanced to second base on a throwing error. Kyle Overstreet drew a walk to put two runners on base. The Missions loaded the bases after a walk to Michael Curry. Ben Ruta had a chance to drive in some runs, but he flew out to left field. Basabe struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

The Hooks added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Following back-to-back walks to Bryan Arias and Chandler Taylor, Holderbach drove in a run with an RBI double. McKenna made it a 4-0 ballgame after driving in Taylor with a sacrifice fly.

Corpus Christi added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Sam McWilliams, McKenna drew a lead-off walk. Two batters later, McKenna was caught trying to steal second base. With two outs in the inning, McWilliams allowed a solo home run to Barefoot. The Hooks improved their lead to 5-0.

The San Antonio Missions began their comeback attempt in the top of the eighth inning. With one out in the inning, Rosario reached on a single. Cordoba followed that up by drawing a walk to put two runners on. Overstreet provided the damage with a two-run double to right field. His two-bagger made it a 5-2 ballgame.

Corpus Christi responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. Facing Jose Quezada, David Hensley began the inning with a single. Cesar Salazar provided the big blast with a two-run home run to make it a 7-2 Hooks lead.

San Antonio continued their comeback attempt in the top of the ninth inning. Basabe led off the inning with his first home run of the season. Seagle followed that up with his seventh double of the season. Seagle came around to score after a bunt single from Esteury Ruiz. On the play, Ruiz advanced to second on a throwing error from Tyler Brown. Rosario drew a walk against new pitcher Nick Hernandez and put runners on the corners with one out. Cordoba grounded into a fielder's choice which scored Ruiz. Overstreet lined out to end the game.

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 42-49 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#17 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, BB, K

Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 2-4, R, BB, K, CS

Brandon Komar: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series at Corpus Christi on Thursday, August 19th. Right-hander Pedro Avila (0-2, 3.64) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander R.J. Freure will make his Double-A debut for the Hooks on Thursday. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

