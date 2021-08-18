Donovan Smacks 3 Hits in Cardinals Loss to Wind Surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Brendan Donovan led off his night with a leadoff triple on his way to a three-hit game in a 7-1 Springfield Cardinals loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

Donovan added a pair of singles, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a walk and raising his batting average to .320 and scoring Springfield's only run of the night when Malcom Nunez hit a ground-rule double in the eighth. Donovan also swiped his eighth bag of the season. The triple was his first in Double-A.

Cardinals starter Kevin McGovern allowed two earned runs over 5.0 innings, striking out five while allowing five hits and a walk. McGovern gave up four runs in total, with two being unearned. Kyle Leahy relieved McGovern and tossed the final 4.0 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out a pair.

The Cardinals and Wind Surge battle again on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates opening at 6:05 p.m. Thursday's promotions include the American National Mystery BP Dry Fit Shirt Giveaway for 2,000 fans and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. The Cardinals will take the field as los Cardenales de Springfield for Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión.

