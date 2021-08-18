Next Bobblehead up: Vintage Bobblehead to Replace Simmons Bobblehead for 2021

The Springfield Cardinals have announced a change to the promotional giveaway schedule for Thursday, September 9. In lieu of the previously planned Loren Cook Company Ted Simmons Career Highlights Bobblehead, the Cardinals are pleased to announce the Loren Cook Company Vintage Cardinals Bobblehead Giveaway for 2,000 fans!

This unique vintage bobblehead is modeled off the popular collector's item looks of bobbleheads produced during the first half of the 20th century and features the vintage Springfield birds on the bat logo from the Springfield's popular victory blue uniforms--a similar logo to the one worn by the Springfield Cardinals teams of the 1930s.

Like with all Cardinals giveaways, the Loren Cook Company Vintage Cardinals Bobblehead can be guaranteed with a $28 Diamond Box Promo Seat.

Due to supply chain issues, the originally scheduled bobblehead will not arrive on time for the 2021 season. At this time we are also announcing the first giveaway item of 2022, the Loren Cook Company Ted Simmons Career Highlights Bobblehead giveaway! Date TBD.

Fans with questions about this or any future Cardinals giveaway can call 417-863-0395. Visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets or click the link below to purchase your ticket today!

