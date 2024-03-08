Underwood Scores GWD as CRD Top Thunderbirds 5-4 in Overtime

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons wrapped a set of three games in three nights with a 5-4 overtime win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Kirk Underwood recorded the game-winning goal in the OT, beating Thunderbirds goaltender Cody Karpinski low to the stick side on a feed from Cody Wickline at 1:53. Wickline broke in on the left side of the Thunderbirds zone and took a pass from Justin MacDonald, drawing the defender over and leaving Underwood all alone on the right side of the slot.

MacDonald also scored twice in the game, extending his FPHL-record scoring streak to 32 games and 73 points.

Ryan Hunter (1-2-3) was the other River Dragons player to score in the game as Columbus improved to 19-0-1 at home on the season.

Notes:

Carolina lost leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in the game before Columbus pulled ahead in the third period. Dawson Baker tied the game with his 23rd of the season at 4:51 of the third period to force overtime.

MacDonald's streak has seen him record at least a point in every game since December 1, 2023. Over that stretch he now has 27 goals and 46 assists for 73 points.

Breandan Colgan's win was his 19th of the season, leading the league in that category.

Columbus will next play at home Saturday, March 16 against the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Faith and Family Night. It's also a Chick-fil-A Midland/Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack night. Call the River Dragons office for more information at 706-507-4625. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games online at TicketMaster.com.

