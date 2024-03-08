Elmira Falls to Second Period Binghamton Comeback 5-3

Elmira entered the weekend looking to add to their final playoff spot lead over the Watertown Wolves knowing that the best team in the Empire division would be looking for revenge after a 6-3 loss last Friday night.

The Black Bears found the back of the net behind Sammy Bernard after a penalty to Steven Klinck midway through the first period as Austin Thompson picked up a rebound and put it behind Sammy Bernard to give Binghamton the 1-0 lead. Despite going down early the River Sharks responded quickly as 1:14 later Dominic Dumas took a centering pass from Steven Klinck to tie up the game 1-1. Another 2:32 went by and Elmira continued to push before a loose puck by the side of the net was picked up by Davide Gaeta and deposited behind Connor McAnanama to give the River Sharks their first lead of the night 2-1. 43 seconds after the go-ahead goal Elmira struck again as Klinck was sprung by Davidson and buried the puck high glove side for a 3-1 lead.

Binghamton holds the top of the Empire division because of their never give up attitude and Thompson added another one to his total on the night 7:47 into the second frame to cut the lead to 3-2 before Josh Fletcher and Dakota Bohn each added tallied to give Binghamton back the 4-3 advantage. Elmira attacked with everything they had, but the only goal in the final frame was Binghamton's Daniel Stone throwing a puck into the empty net with Sammy Bernard pulled looking for the equalizer to make it 5-3.

Bernard stopped 42 of 46 in the loss.

Elmira returns to action Sunday afternoon at 3pm from Danbury where they take on the Hat Tricks. Follow along live on Youtube and Mixlr. #FeartheFin

